CFCC presents ‘The Walk of the Immigrants’ event at Union Station

Walk of the Immigrants(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFCC held an event at the Union Station on Oct. 11, ‘The Walk of the Immigrants’, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event was presented by Saul Flores from Campus Speaks, who walked 5,328 miles through ten countries and nine border crossings to travel from Ecuador to Charlotte.

“Desperation will force people to do anything, even leave their home countries or trek thousands of miles to make it to the US so just trying to honor those voices and those stories,” Flores said.

Audience members were able to relive a documented journey to get to the United States and the struggles, hardships, joy, and hope immigrants experience on their journey.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an important time for us to celebrate the vibrant Latinx culture and to acknowledge the contributions of immigrants,” said Jocelinne Perfecto, CFCC Coordinator of Latino Outreach. “We hope the Walk of the Immigrants event will provide an opportunity for our community to understand, unite, appreciate, and celebrate the diversity within our community.”

