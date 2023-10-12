Carolina Beach police charge man in connection to an overdose death

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department has arrested a Wilmington man in connection to an overdose death.

According to the CBPD, 23-year-old Ethan Hill Faircloth has been charged with death by distribution.

“On September 7th, 2022, Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department, and NHRMC Novant EMS responded to the report of an overdose at a residential address on Hamlet Ave.,” a news release states. “The male was found to be deceased upon officers’ arrival and identified as 22-year-old Dennis ‘Nash’ Nye Connor of Carolina Beach, N.C.

“After an extensive investigation, Carolina Beach Police Department Detectives were able to identify Faircloth as being responsible for the distribution of illegal narcotics that led to Mr. Connor’s death.”

Faircloth was served with the Death by Distribution warrant at the New Hanover County detention center where he already was confined on an unrelated charge from the Wilmington Police Department.

Faircloth was placed on a $100,000 secured bond.

