Business owners frustrated with new parking restrictions in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s City Council voted in September to limit parking access for non-residents on South Front Street after neighbors expressed concerns about safety. The new regulations mean only residents with a permit can park on the block between 9 a.m. and 3 a..m. every day.

Ben Reingold works at Elijah’s Restaurant on Water Street, one block closer to the Cape Fear River. He says the new regulations take away important parking spots from customers and employees.

“Our primary concern is employee safety,” Reingold said. “But even guest safety at that point, too. And that available public parking, the street parking, is crucial to that. Asking our employees and staff to walk a mile or more to the downtown parking decks at the end of the night is inviting danger.”

Doug Springer owns Wilmington Water Tours, which is also on Water Street. He says several nearby businesses have signed a petition in opposition to the new parking restrictions. Council voted unanimously to pass the new rules after a different petition from residents on the block of South Front Street.

Springer says while his neighbors’ safety concerns are valid, businesses in the Chandler’s Wharf area were never asked for their input on a possible change.

“We understand and agree with those issues,” said Springer. “The problem is that this parking program is not going to fix those issues for them and it puts our employees in immediate danger, and also threatens our businesses.”

Springer brought his concerns to city council last week.

Councilman Charlie Rivenbark says it is possible the city could revisit the decision.

“Some of the points [Springer] made are very valid and I appreciate this,” said Rivenbark. “We need to go through it and maybe address it again.”

Springer says the new parking rule is too restrictive.

“They did a 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. restriction, which basically makes it unusable 24 hours a day,” he said.

Reingold hopes the city, neighbors, and local businesses can find a compromise.

“With all due respect, if not for the anchor businesses like Elijah’s, Pilot House, and other neighbors downtown, these neighbors, these nearby homes, would see a decrease in property value,” said Reingold.

It is unclear if the city will formally revisit the issue in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.