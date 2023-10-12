Breast cancer patient says mammograms and early detection is key

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many women are told to wait until they are 40 to get their first mammogram but some people who are dealing with breast cancer right now, say the sooner the better.

“Early detection helped me because I am 40 years old. I actually just turned 40 in June and 15 days later I found out that I had breast cancer.”

Megan Taiclet found out she had breast cancer days after her 40th birthday. Breast cancer runs in her family and she was already receiving high-risk screenings before her diagnosis.

Taiclet started getting breast cancer screenings at just 33 years old. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at 43, which means that Taiclet was able to start getting screenings years before she turned 40.

Health officials say that family history plays a big role in when someone should start getting regular breast cancer screenings.

Tacilet was receiving ultrasounds and mammograms every six months before doctors were able to catch the cancer. When the cancer was found the disease had already spread to her lymph nodes with Tacilet having no symptoms.

“They really weren’t able to see it on the mammogram, because I have such dense breast tissue. So, thank God I was set up on a high-risk plan because if I wasn’t, and if I wasn’t getting screened early, I wouldn’t have even had a mammogram yet because the current recommendation is waiting till you’re age 40,” said Tacilet.

Kristen Wissbaum is a nurse practitioner at the Zimmerman Cancer Institute for NHRMC. She said knowing your family history and genetic makeup then forming a plan with a doctor, is the best thing to do when it comes to breast cancer screening.

“For women that are kind of younger than forties or even younger than fifties, sometimes if we get diagnosed with breast cancer, it can be more aggressive and so the treatments can be more aggressive. However still, when we catch breast cancers early at that stage, they’re very treatable and very curable,” said Wissbaum.

She recommends that women should start practicing breast awareness in their twenties and go see a doctor yearly while in their thirties to search for any abnormalities.

“What I tell all women is 40 is the age that we start recommending mammograms. But if you have a family history of breast cancer or a family history of ovarian cancer, or if you’ve ever been told by a family member that they have a genetic syndrome, then we do recommend screening earlier,” said Wissbaum.

Wissbaum and Tacilet both say being your biggest advocate the best thing to do.

“Go as early as you possibly can talk to your doctors, be your own advocate. If you have any family history, talk to your doctor. Maybe go to your PCP and see if they can recommend you to a general surgeon in the area that can set you up on a higher-risk screening plan so that you can get earlier screening,” said Taiclet.

