Boat registration now open for Greater Topsail Area Flotilla

Soundside Park
Soundside Park(Dru Loman)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPSAIL, N.C. (WECT) - Registration now is open for the 2023 Christmas Flotilla, the Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism announced.

The third annual flotilla and Christmas Market is slated for Saturday, Dec. 9.

“The first 10 boats that register are entered free of charge,” said Annette Erny, chair of the events committee. “After those slots are filled, the registration is only $25.”

First prize for the flotilla’s best decorated boat will be $1,000 while the second and third prize winners will receive $300 and $200, respectively.

The Christmas Market will open at noon at Soundside Park (517 Roland Ave.) in Surf City. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos with the family from 3-6 p.m.

The flotilla is expected to arrive at Soundside Park by 6 p.m., weather permitting.

To register for the flotilla go to https://forms.gle/cdr3uQPs5XMs6ABr7.

