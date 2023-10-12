Senior Connect
Aveda Institute of Wilmington to host 'Beauty for a Cure' fundraising event

Aveda Institute of Wilmington is inviting the community to its "Beauty for a Cure" event set...
Aveda Institute of Wilmington is inviting the community to its "Beauty for a Cure" event set for Wednesday, Oct. 18(Aveda Institute of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Aveda Institute of Wilmington is inviting the community to its all-day “Beauty for a Cure” event set for Wednesday, Oct. 18, in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“This special event will feature a range of discounted beauty services, with the distinctive characteristic that 100% of all service fees collected during the event will be dedicated to supporting a local organization, namely, Going Beyond the Pink,” the Aveda announcement states.

Aveda used to be known as the College of Wilmington and is located in Suite 111 of the Independence Mall. It offers haircuts, manicures, makeup services, massages and more.

