Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces departure of otter to Florida

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Thursday that Mae has matured and left the nest for Florida.

Mae is one of the three females in the first litter born to Leia and Quincy in May 2022 at the aquarium. She was transferred earlier this month to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited facility to be a companion for a solo male.

“It is natural behavior for a mother Asian small-clawed otter as the dominant female in the romp, to make the decision to move out mature female otter offspring. We fully anticipate her sisters, now also mature, will be ready to leave the nest soon,” said Shannon Anderson, lead otter keeper, NCAFF.

Her litter mates are Stella and Selene, and her younger siblings born in January 2023 are Gemma, Kai and Ren.

“The Asian small-clawed otter births were important to the success of the Aquarium’s work through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP) Program. Leia, who is five, was among fewer than 20 breeding female otters in the AZA SSP® Program in the United States. Asian small-clawed otters are a vulnerable species in their native habitats of Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines,” an aquarium announcement states.

Visitors can still see the rest of the family and their neighbors, mother-son duo Asta and Ray, at the Otters on the Edge display at the aquarium.

