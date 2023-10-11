Wilmington police looking for missing UNCW student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11, that it is looking for 23-year-old Katherine Pace.

According to the police announcement, Pace, a UNCW student, has not been heard from since Oct. 9.

The WPD describes her as being 5′7″ tall, weighing 125 pounds and having blue eyes with blonde hair.

Pace may be in a white Ford Explorer with NC tag “FHX-5079.”

You are asked to call 911 if you see Pace. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

