Wilmington police looking for missing man
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 50-year-old Leon D. Alston.
According to the announcement, Alston’s family last heard from him in mid-July.
Police describe him as being 5′11″ tall, weighing 200 to 300 pounds and having brown eyes. Alston is bald, legally blind, and has pierced ears and a tattoo of his initials on his back.
If you see Alston, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.