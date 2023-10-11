Senior Connect
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile

Javon Sincere Harper
Javon Sincere Harper(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 14-year-old Javon Sincere Harper.

According to the announcement, Harper was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S 8th Street. At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie, light color blue jeans and a black backpack with “PPD” written in purple.

According to police, Harper is a runaway juvenile.

The WPD describes him as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see Harper, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

