UNCW holds grand opening of gaming lab for Esports program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Esports program celebrated the grand opening of the new Esports Gaming Lab on Tuesday, Oct.10, aided by a donation from the Lenovo Corporation.

Lenovo donated more than $60,000 worth of computers, or 17 Lenovo Legion T730 PCs, to UNCW. The computers will be used for team training, competition and other esports events.

“This gift has allowed us to have the technology necessary to compete at the highest levels of collegiate competitive gaming,” said Ray Pastore, Watson College of Education Professor and Esports Program Coordinator, said. “Without these machines, we would not be able to compete in tournaments or host events. Having the support of North Carolina businesses like Lenovo means the world to my students and me.”

The lab will allow several teams to use the facility at one time thanks to the new improvements, and Pastore says that this will help students in their careers in esports.

“There’s so many career paths that Esports hits on. It’s an industry that’s really growing so you get kids maybe interested in playing games and then they ask themselves ‘How do I make this game or how do I promote this game?’ and we take that motivation and turn it into a real career,” Pastore said.

UNCW has also scheduled a competitive esports tournament against other local schools in the fall and a GameCon in the spring. The con will be structured to include the community and will feature vendors and multiple;e competitions.

“UNCW Esports has shown itself to be the definition of student-made and led,” Eden Bennett, founding member of the UNCW Esports club and Lenovo employee, said. “Being able to be a part of UNCW Esports in its infancy, to now giving back to the rapidly growing organization after graduating is such an amazing experience. UNCW is truly one of those universities that makes lifelong impacts on their students!”

The UNCW Office of University Relations and the Watson College of Education will launch an online world premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 9 a.m. of ‘Game On UNCW: Esports + Education’. The film is a feature-length documentary that explores how competition in Esports compares to other athletic college programs.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.