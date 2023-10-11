Senior Connect
‘This has ended in a way no one wanted’: Two families impacted by fatal domestic violence shooting, speak out
By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jashe Favors is in New Hanover County’s jail, under a $250 million bond and is charged with shooting and killing Anthony Parker at 34 North Apartments in Wilmington.

Anthony Parker’s family is still reeling from his death on Sept. 28, but the family says although they would have wished no bond be granted, the $250,000 bond is still helping them heal.

“Our heart has been relieved; it’s still aching, quite naturally it’s gonna ache, but we are relieved that she has been apprehended,” said Gwendolyn Miller, Parker’s Aunt.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Favors appeared before a judge for the first time since being arrested.

Prosecutors said Favors shot Parker while he was running away from her. Warrants show that Favors told officers Parker attacked her.

Favors’ mother, Ms. Coe, says her daughter acted in self-defense. She says Favors feared for her life and was protecting herself and her four-year-old daughter, who had just moved to the Wilmington area to further her career and care for her child as a single mother, according to Coe.

“This is a tragic story of a domestic violence situation. And many women in the world cannot stand up for themselves against a perpetrator,” said Coe. “They just don’t have any other defense other than a weapon because as you know, women are at a deficit when attempting to protect themselves against a male.”

On the day of the shooting, police say Favors was granted a temporary restraining order against Parker.

In a 911 call obtained by WECT, Favors said he showed up at her house, violating that order. Favors’ mother says the outcome is tragic for both families.

“She would not hurt anyone. She has no history of violence. She is an upstanding single mother who has just been put in a horrible situation that is devastating to all of the parties involved,” said Coe.

Prosecutors said in court on Tuesday, that Favors shot Parker as he was running away. Parker’s family called it a senseless act.

“We just want justice to be done because it’s a senseless murder that could have been, we wish would have been a better alternative than death,” said Miller.

