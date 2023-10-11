System pressure advisory issued for some Lake Waccamaw Water System customers

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A water system pressure advisory was issued on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for some customers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System.

The advisory is for people living from 2312 Canal Cove Road to the end of Waccamaw Shores Road including the Wooded Acres subdivision. Periods of little-to-no water pressure increase the likelihood of back siphonage and the invasion of bacteria into the water system.

Once water is restored, the town recommends boiling all water used for human consumption or using bottled water. The town says vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms in the water.

The advisory is in effect until further notice, per the town.

