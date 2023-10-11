Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

System pressure advisory issued for some Lake Waccamaw Water System customers

A water system pressure advisory was issued on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for some customers of the...
A water system pressure advisory was issued on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for some customers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A water system pressure advisory was issued on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for some customers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System.

The advisory is for people living from 2312 Canal Cove Road to the end of Waccamaw Shores Road including the Wooded Acres subdivision. Periods of little-to-no water pressure increase the likelihood of back siphonage and the invasion of bacteria into the water system.

Once water is restored, the town recommends boiling all water used for human consumption or using bottled water. The town says vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms in the water.

The advisory is in effect until further notice, per the town.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
North Carolina Powerball
Wilmington man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Latest News

Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Freleah Zaire Greene
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office says missing juvenile was safely located
The 1865 Juneteenth Society of Pender County has announced its annual Red, Black and Green...
1865 Juneteenth Society of Pender County to host Christmas Ball
A gas balloon (generic file photo)
Gordon Bennett race balloons fly over southeastern North Carolina