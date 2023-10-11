Southport Fire Department hosts ‘Dinner with a Firefighter’ event

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Fire Department hosted a ‘Dinner With a Firefighter’ event for Fire Prevention Week at the Southport Headquarters on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The public had a chance to learn about the firefighters and EMTs who keep them safe while enjoying Fire Chief Charles Drew’s famous chili. Kids enjoyed a new inflatable fire education house that members were able to buy through donations.

Department leaders also used the event to provide a safety message on the ways to prevent fires.

“We want you to watch what you eat and we want you to cook with care so that you can be safe and your house can be safe and everybody that lives there can be safe because we don’t want to show up unannounced for dinner,” Chief Drew said.

Another event with the SFD is happening on Oct. 16th. in case you missed the dinner. The fire department will gather at Dosher Memorial Hospital to paint the fire hydrant pink for breast cancer awareness.

"

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.