SCDNR: Person shot ‘multiple times’ by family member in Horry County hunting accident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State authorities are investigating after someone was shot during a hunting accident in Horry County on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the incident happened on private land sometime Tuesday evening.

The agency later clarified that two people were hunting on the same property when one of the hunters was shot by the other “multiple times.” SCDNR added that the two were family members and that initial information indicates the shooting was accidental.

As of Wednesday evening, officials said the person shot was in the hospital in stable condition.

No further details were immediately available.

The hunters were family members and initial information indicates this was an accident. The investigative process includes accident reconstruction.

