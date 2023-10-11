New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in a week, a winning football team in Eastern Carolina has been penalized for ineligible players.

The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association that they will be required to forfeit five of this season’s seven wins.

According to Craven County Schools, New Bern High School Athletic Director William “Bo” Lansche emailed the NCHSAA on September 21st to let them know that there was a possibility of ineligible players who had played on both the varsity football and tennis teams this fall.

Lansche reported that four varsity football players and one girls’ tennis player had not met the school system attendance policy to be able to participate in sports.

Craven County Schools said that the NCHSAA has informed them that the New Bern Football team will be required to forfeit the five varsity football games that the four ineligible players participated in as well as all points earned by the ineligible tennis played this season.

The ruling comes fresh on the heels of the NCHSAA’s ruling that New Bern used ineligible players for the entirety of the 2022 season and was required to forfeit all of the wins, including the 2022 4A State Championship as a result. The team was also placed on probation at the time.

Craven County Schools also said that a member of the West Craven High School men’s soccer team was found to be ineligible due to not meeting the system’s attendance policy. West Craven will now have to forfeit the two wins that the ineligible player participated in.

