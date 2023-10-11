Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players

New Bern High football forfeits five wins from this season due to ineligible players
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in a week, a winning football team in Eastern Carolina has been penalized for ineligible players.

The New Bern High School Football team has been told by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association that they will be required to forfeit five of this season’s seven wins.

According to Craven County Schools, New Bern High School Athletic Director William “Bo” Lansche emailed the NCHSAA on September 21st to let them know that there was a possibility of ineligible players who had played on both the varsity football and tennis teams this fall.

Lansche reported that four varsity football players and one girls’ tennis player had not met the school system attendance policy to be able to participate in sports.

Craven County Schools said that the NCHSAA has informed them that the New Bern Football team will be required to forfeit the five varsity football games that the four ineligible players participated in as well as all points earned by the ineligible tennis played this season.

The ruling comes fresh on the heels of the NCHSAA’s ruling that New Bern used ineligible players for the entirety of the 2022 season and was required to forfeit all of the wins, including the 2022 4A State Championship as a result. The team was also placed on probation at the time.

Craven County Schools also said that a member of the West Craven High School men’s soccer team was found to be ineligible due to not meeting the system’s attendance policy. West Craven will now have to forfeit the two wins that the ineligible player participated in.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood
Anthony Parker’s family is still reeling from his death on Sept. 28, but the family says...
‘This has ended in a way no one wanted’: Two families impacted by fatal domestic violence shooting speak out
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Several agencies responded to the “fully-involved structure fire.”
Crews respond to early-morning fire near Sunset Harbor

Latest News

These include enforcing rules about over-serving customers. (MGN)
Wrightsville Beach aldermen approves alcohol enforcement training for police
Topsail Beach commissioners approve dog leashing rules ahead of beach renourishment project
A death investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a woman’s body was found in a field...
Man finds woman’s body in Fayetteville woods
Rabbi Moshe Lieblich and Musa Agil react to ongoing war in Israel.
Rabbi, Palestinian-American hope for peace in midst of war
Gullah Geechee Trail Meeting
Proposed walking trail hopes to honor Gullah Geechee people