Kate Baillon named Cape Fear Museum director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kate Baillon will take on the role of director at the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science effective Oct. 17.

Baillon has served as the museum’s interim director since May.

“Kate has been an integral part of the Cape Fear Museum team since she joined the county in 2017,” said county manager Chris Coudriet. “Her work to expand and improve the museum’s exhibits and overall collection has been forward thinking and has enhanced the Cape Fear Museum as a must-visit site for learning in our community. She has proven to be a trusted leader for the museum team, helping to lead their strategic planning process and guiding them through new initiatives and opportunities like Project Grace. So, we are very excited about the museum’s future and growth under her continued leadership moving forward.”

Baillon is from the United Kingdom, got her undergrad from Gloucestershire University and a Master of Arts Administration from UNC Charlotte.

“She previously served as Vice President of Exhibitions and Collections at the Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte for ten years. And in 2017, she moved to New Hanover County to serve as Cape Fear Museum’s Manager for Collections and Exhibitions. She has developed a renowned reputation for her work in preserving and displaying history and has made presentations at numerous state, regional and national conferences,” the county announcement states.

The county announcement says she has helped guide the museum’s growing collection.

“I am so honored to be given this opportunity to continue my journey with the Cape Fear Museum and the incredible team of museum staff I get to work with each day,” Baillon said. “With Project Grace’s recent approval, there is a lot of excitement about the future of our museum. I’m looking forward to creating the best possible museum experience for our visitors so they can learn about our region’s history, science and culture in an engaging and evolving way.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.