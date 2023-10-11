Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case was dismissed Wednesday as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.

The order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July.

The president’s son is charged with violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days in 2018, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

He pleaded not guilty, earlier this month as the case moved toward a potential trial with the 2024 election looming. His lawyers have said he did not break the law, and they planned to push for dismissal of the indictment.

Hunter Biden, 53, was originally expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax counts in an agreement with prosecutors and avoid prosecution the gun possession charge if he stayed clean and out of trouble. But the deal collapsed in July after Republicans raised questions about it.

The new gun indictment, now dismissed, was filed weeks later. No new tax counts have yet been filed by special counsel David Weiss.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
North Carolina Powerball
Wilmington man wins $100,000 Powerball prize
Hawthorne at Oleander apartment complex in Wilmington.
17-year-old appears in court, accused of murdering sleeping cousin in Wilmington apartment

Latest News

Sara Evans was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Crystal Gayle.
Sara Evans inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
A pair of sisters walk their pet chicken Brownie to the bus stop every morning before school.
Sisters walk their pet chicken to the school bus stop every morning
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says