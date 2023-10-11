Historic Temple of Israel to reopen Oct. 20 after completion of renovations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The historic Temple of Israel sanctuary is set to host a grand reopening on Friday, Oct. 20.

The sanctuary at 1 S Fourth St. in Wilmington has been closed to the public since 2020 due to needed repairs, per a Temple of Israel announcement.

Donors and members of the temple are invited to the welcome event from 5 to 7 p.m., and all are invited to join the Shabbat Service at 7 p.m. For people staying for the service, at the end there will be a festive Oneg with sweets.

The three quarters of a million dollars needed for the repairs was raised by the Restoration 150 committee, which recognizes the 150th anniversary of the temple’s congregation. The building was built in 1876 and is the home of the oldest Reform Jewish congregation in continuous use in the state.

“According to the American Jewish Historical Society, the Temple of Israel is the 10th oldest synagogue still in use in the United States. Its design follows the Moorish-revival style of architecture popular in the 1800s. The Temple of Israel is a treasure of historic architectural importance and a valuable building in Wilmington’s historic district,” said past President of the Temple Board of Trustees Beverly Tetterton.

Commemorating the one-hundredth anniversary of the Temple in 1976, a historic plaque was granted to the Temple of Israel by the Historic Wilmington Foundation.

