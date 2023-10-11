French team unofficially wins Gordon Bennett gas balloon race after forced landing near Camp Lejeune.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gas balloon race that began in New Mexico ended in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The 66th Annual Gordon Bennett Coupe Aeronautique race launched from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday evening and touched down in Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Team France 2 flew an unofficial distance of 1653.72 miles and are the unofficial winners of the race.

France 2 Pilots Eric Decellières and Benoît Havret landed less than 53.9 miles from the coast along the New River in Jacksonville just after 12 p.m. beating Team Germany 1 by a difference of 46.1 miles.

The French Team may have been able to travel further, but The pilot was informed that the balloon had traveled too close to Marine Corps restricted air space and that they needed to leave the area.

When the French pilots tried to leave the area they said that they were having an issue with wind speed and navigation and made an emergency landing at Champs Barbershop on Lejeune Boulevard.

The pilots safely landed the balloon, and there were no injuries in the air or on the ground.

Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) were already at the scene when the balloon landed to ensure everyone was safe, and any concerns of criminal intelligence ties were cleared.

Team Germany 1 pilots Wilhelm and Benjamin Eimers landed west of Wilmington near the Brunswick and Columbus County line around noon.

Newspaper tycoon and adventurer James Gordon Bennett Jr. started the competition in 1906 with 16 balloons from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France.

The Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett, the FAI World Long Distance Gas Balloon Championship, is the oldest and most prestigious event in aviation and the ultimate challenge for pilots. The goal is simple: to fly the furthest non-stop distance from the launch site.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.