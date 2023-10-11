Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Father of fentanyl overdose victim brings awareness through digital billboards

Father of fentanyl overdose victim brings awareness through digital billboards
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Alex Bradford was about to finish his freshman year at UNCW when tragedy struck.

At just 19 years old, Alex fell victim to deadly fentanyl poisoning after ingesting fentanyl through drugs he bought from a fellow classmate. He passed away in March of 2022.

“Alex suffered the same pressures as many college students do with mental health, and unknowingly ingested illicit fentanyl because he chose to self-medicate,” Jeremy Bradford, Alex’s father, said.

Now, after months of suffering and grief, Jeremy and Alex’s Mother, Millisa, started 2 Out Rally, a foundation to honor Alex’s legacy and bring awareness to the harmful impacts of fentanyl. The name was inspired by Alex’s love for baseball.

A quote from the 2 Out Rally website says, “2 Out Rally….even in the bottom of the 9th with 2 outs, there is still time to RALLY. 1 at bat can change the outcome of the game. 1 moment can change your LIFE. NEVER give up, show love and compassion, it could save a life.”

Now, the Bradfords have partnered with Barb Walsh, founder of the Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina, to include Alex in a series of digital billboards across New Hanover County. Walsh is also personally affected by fentanyl, as her daughter, Sophia, passed away from fentanyl poisoning in 2021.

Together, the team has included Alex’s image and story as part of the 13 victims displayed on the billboards. Walsh says she hopes these billboards will inspire other family members of fentanyl poisoning victims to come forward and seek support. She believes that together, they can rally to end the fentanyl epidemic so that no other family has to suffer.

“Those billboards are a public messaging system. They’re a PSA. I want to replicate what the Bradford’s have done because we’re not going to win this if we only work by ourselves,” Walsh said.

But this battle is far from over.

“You’re literally playing Russian roulette if you’re choosing to utilize drugs that you don’t know could be laced with fentanyl. Alex didn’t know,” Bradford said. “It’s really to bring a face to the epidemic, because it doesn’t matter your economic background, your status, how you were raised, your religious belief, fentanyl does not discriminate.”

The locations of the 6 public safety billboards in New Hanover County are:

1. 143 S College Road + Market Street

2. 5216 Oleander Drive + Hawthorne

3. 1328 US 421 + Spencer Farlow Drive

4. US-17 + 7491 Market Street

5. US-17 + Military Cutoff exit

6. US-17S + NC210

To learn more about Alex’s story, you can visit the 2 Out Rally website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
North Carolina Powerball
Wilmington man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Latest News

Fire Hydrant
A closer look at damaged fire hydrants, repair efforts in Wilmington
Several law enforcement agencies, including Darlington police, were called to Darlington-Lee...
16-year-old killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Fire hydrants can be crucial during an emergency. Wilmington Firefighter Sean Weber says...
A closer look at damaged fire hydrants, repair efforts in Wilmington
A water system pressure advisory was issued on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for some customers of the...
System pressure advisory issued for some Lake Waccamaw Water System customers