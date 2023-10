BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11, that the Elwell Ferry will be closed until Thursday at 7 a.m.

The Elwell Ferry is one of only three NCDOT-operated inland cable ferries, and connects NC 87 and NC 53 via Elwell Ferry Road.

