Crews respond to early-morning fire near Sunset Harbor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to an early-morning fire on River Court, near Sunset Harbor and Oak Island, on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to a a representative with Brunswick County 911 Communications, several agencies responded to the “fully-involved structure fire.”

No injuries have been reported at this time. River Court is expected to be closed for several hours.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

