Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is looking for 15-year-old Freleah Zaire Greene.

According to the announcement, Greene was last seen by family members at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the area of Valley Acres Drive in Whiteville.

“She was wearing a pink crop top and black shorts. If you have seen Ms. Greene or know of her whereabouts, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551, message us on Facebook, or contact us using our app or at www.columbussheriff.com,” the CCSO announcement states.

