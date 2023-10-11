Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Boil water advisory issued for customers near Tabor City

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County announced just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that several customers along Richard Wright Road, near Tabor City, may experience issues with water after contractors bored into water lines.

According to the announcement, water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Columbus County Water & Sewer District I were affected.

Customers from 4205 Richard Wright Road to 6334 Richard Wright Road are included in this advisory.

“Due to local contractors reversing the flow of water throughout the system, customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water,” the county announcement states. “Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158, to report concerns.

“Staff will be working diligently to monitor potential issues that may arise.”

The county expects the system to be clear within 24 hours.

“It is recommended that water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours,” the county adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
North Carolina Powerball
Wilmington man wins $100,000 Powerball prize
Hawthorne at Oleander apartment complex in Wilmington.
17-year-old appears in court, accused of murdering sleeping cousin in Wilmington apartment

Latest News

Crews respond to early-morning fire near Sunset Harbor
Anthony Parker’s family is still reeling from his death on Sept. 28, but the family says...
‘This has ended in a way no one wanted’: Two families impacted by fatal domestic violence shooting, speak out
Southport Fire Department hosts 'Dinner with a Firefighter'
Southport Fire Department hosts ‘Dinner with a Firefighter’ event
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy hygiene items, underwear and socks for students with donations