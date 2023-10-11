Boil water advisory issued for customers near Tabor City

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County announced just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that several customers along Richard Wright Road, near Tabor City, may experience issues with water after contractors bored into water lines.

According to the announcement, water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Columbus County Water & Sewer District I were affected.

Customers from 4205 Richard Wright Road to 6334 Richard Wright Road are included in this advisory.

“Due to local contractors reversing the flow of water throughout the system, customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water,” the county announcement states. “Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158, to report concerns.

“Staff will be working diligently to monitor potential issues that may arise.”

The county expects the system to be clear within 24 hours.

“It is recommended that water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours,” the county adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.