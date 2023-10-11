1865 Juneteenth Society of Pender County to host Christmas Ball

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The 1865 Juneteenth Society of Pender County has announced its annual Red, Black and Green Christmas Ball fundraising event set for Saturday, Dec. 23.

The event will run from 6 to 11 p.m. at the River Landing Ballroom in Wallace.

“The Annual Red, Black and Green Christmas Ball promises an unforgettable evening of gourmet dining and live entertainment featuring the renowned Vibe Band Muzik. With a history of delivering outstanding performances, Vibe Band Muzik is sure to keep guests dancing and celebrating throughout the night,” a society announcement states.

“The primary objective of this event is to raise funds to support the annual Juneteenth Festival, an important community celebration that brings local residents and surrounding communities together to share and learn about the African-American experience. The inaugural Juneteenth Festival, held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, on the square of the Historic Pender County courthouse in Burgaw, North Carolina, was a tremendous success and demonstrated the community’s strong interest in celebrating African-American culture and history,” the announcement continues.

Tickets are $75 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10. You can learn more, get tickets and learn about sponsorships by contacting the society at the1865society@gmail.com

