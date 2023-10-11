Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

1 killed in Lumberton crash involving 18-wheeler

It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.
It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 74-Alternate and West 5th Street Extension.

Police said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The details of the crash were not released, and the victim hasn’t been identified.

“This call turned out to be a serious challenge for all who responded,” the Lumberton Rescue and EMS stated in a Facebook post. “The outcome was not what we had hoped, but every effort was made to accomplish the mission.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Cedrique Bridges, Lumberton Police Department DWI Enforcement Division at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood
Anthony Parker’s family is still reeling from his death on Sept. 28, but the family says...
‘This has ended in a way no one wanted’: Two families impacted by fatal domestic violence shooting speak out
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Several agencies responded to the “fully-involved structure fire.”
Crews respond to early-morning fire near Sunset Harbor

Latest News

These include enforcing rules about over-serving customers. (MGN)
Wrightsville Beach aldermen approves alcohol enforcement training for police
Topsail Beach commissioners approve dog leashing rules ahead of beach renourishment project
A death investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a woman’s body was found in a field...
Man finds woman’s body in Fayetteville woods
Rabbi Moshe Lieblich and Musa Agil react to ongoing war in Israel.
Rabbi, Palestinian-American hope for peace in midst of war
Gullah Geechee Trail Meeting
Proposed walking trail hopes to honor Gullah Geechee people