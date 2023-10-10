Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman charged in Southport poisoning case

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department released details on Tuesday, Oct. 10, concerning the arrest of a woman accused of poisoning another person over three separate incidents.

According to the announcement, Katrina “Tina” Joan York was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with three counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny. Police say the victim was a 33-year-old.

“The incident took place in the 1200 block of N. Howe Street in Southport. There, officers say, Katrina ‘Tina’ York injected controlled substances into the victim’s drink. These events occurred over three separate dates. Other evidence recovered also pointed officers to York in the theft of a cell phone belonging to the victim,” the release from police states.

York received a $10,000 bond.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southport Police Department, 910-457-7911 or call 911,” the SPD adds. “The public can also use the SPD tip line via our city webpage,www.cityofsouthport.com under the Police Department link or the tab ‘SUBMIT A TIP’ located on the Southport Police Department’s device app, NC Police.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Wilmington police investigating after man suffers gunshot wound
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Latest News

Civilians who survived the attacks have had to shelter when sirens warn of new attacks, and...
‘When I go into the bomb shelter, I pray and I pray’: Holden Beach couple stuck in Israel amidst attacks from Hamas
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’
Father of Amber Alert child surrenders after calling WRAL News
Highway 6: Ghost Fleet Oyster Co. boasts quality taste and eco-impact of NC oysters
Highway 6: Ghost Fleet Oyster Co. boasts quality taste and eco-impact of NC oysters