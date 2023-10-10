Woman charged in Southport poisoning case

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department released details on Tuesday, Oct. 10, concerning the arrest of a woman accused of poisoning another person over three separate incidents.

According to the announcement, Katrina “Tina” Joan York was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with three counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny. Police say the victim was a 33-year-old.

“The incident took place in the 1200 block of N. Howe Street in Southport. There, officers say, Katrina ‘Tina’ York injected controlled substances into the victim’s drink. These events occurred over three separate dates. Other evidence recovered also pointed officers to York in the theft of a cell phone belonging to the victim,” the release from police states.

York received a $10,000 bond.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southport Police Department, 910-457-7911 or call 911,” the SPD adds. “The public can also use the SPD tip line via our city webpage,www.cityofsouthport.com under the Police Department link or the tab ‘SUBMIT A TIP’ located on the Southport Police Department’s device app, NC Police.”

