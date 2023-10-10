Woman accused of stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman accused of stealing a car and firearms in Wilmington was taken into custody in Columbus County on Tuesday.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of an active shooter at approximately 11:30 a.m. after the woman allegedly fired a gun near the International Paper mill in Riegelwood. Officials say no one was injured by the gunfire.

Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody just after noon at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect stole a car along with money and guns in Wilmington before traveling to Columbus County.

Law enforcement has not released the name of the suspect or her charges at this time.

