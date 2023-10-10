Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police searching for runaway 17-year-old

Sawyer Philip
Sawyer Philip(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department on Tuesday released a runaway juvenile report for Sawyer Philip.

Philip is 17 years old and 6 feet tall with brown eyes and hair. He has a surgical scar on his upper arm, long hair often styled in a pony tail and a tattoo on his upper left chest.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Hawthorne at Oleander apartment complex in Wilmington.
17-year-old appears in court, accused of murdering sleeping cousin in Wilmington apartment
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Latest News

The future site of Project Grace at the intersection of 3rd Street and Grace Street in...
New Hanover Co. sells limited obligation bonds to generate funds for Project Grace
The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” heads to CFCC’s Wilson Center
Wallace officer uninjured following cruiser crash while responding to reported fight
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound