Wilmington police searching for runaway 17-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department on Tuesday released a runaway juvenile report for Sawyer Philip.

Philip is 17 years old and 6 feet tall with brown eyes and hair. He has a surgical scar on his upper arm, long hair often styled in a pony tail and a tattoo on his upper left chest.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” the announcement states.

