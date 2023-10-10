Wilmington man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - James Sterling from Wilmington won a $100,000 prize in the Sept. 30 Powerball drawing, per a NC Education Lottery announcement.

Per the NCEL, he bought a $3 Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

“He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit. Sterling arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,394,” the announcement states.

The drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated $1.73 billion jackpot, the second largest in U.S. history.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.