Wilmington man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

North Carolina Powerball
North Carolina Powerball(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - James Sterling from Wilmington won a $100,000 prize in the Sept. 30 Powerball drawing, per a NC Education Lottery announcement.

Per the NCEL, he bought a $3 Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

“He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit. Sterling arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,394,” the announcement states.

The drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated $1.73 billion jackpot, the second largest in U.S. history.

