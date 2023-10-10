Wilmington-Cape Fear Home Builders Association members win two statewide awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-Cape Fear Home Builders Association members won two awards at the 2023 STARS Awards Gala at the Embassy Suites Concord Convention Center in Concord on Oct. 3.

The STARS Awards honors builders, associates, realtors, media and advertising professionals, and others who contribute to the residential homebuilding industry. Projects in design, building, and marketing were submitted earlier in the year to be judged by experts in the industry.

For the fourth year in a row, WCFHBA won the ‘Best HBA Parade of Homes Marketing Award’, this year for the 2023 Parade of Homes. They also won the ‘Best HBA Marketing Campaign’ for the Taste of Home event.

“These awards affirm our dedication to excellence and innovation in marketing,” Holly Overton, WCFHBA’s 2023 President, said. “It’s a testament to the incredible teamwork and creativity within our organization. We’re proud to consistently raise the bar with our Parade of Homes Marketing, and to have made such a significant impact with our Taste of Home campaign.”

WCFHBA Builder Members were also honored at the gala with the following;

Sales Professional of the Year– Lori Markham with D.R. Horton

Online Sales Counselor of the Year– Karen Evans with D.R. Horton

Marketing Professional of the Year– Ram Gabriel with D.R. Horton

Superintendent of the Year– José Saldivar with Stevens Fine Homes

Best Humanitarian Member Project– D.R. Horton & Gold Star Family Home

Best Brochure, Newsletter, or Marketing Piece for a Community– Bill Clark Homes for The Sanctuary at Sunset Beach

Best Logo for a Community– Bill Clark Homes for The Sanctuary at Sunset Beach

Best Logo for a Builder or Developer– Logan Developers, Inc.

Best Website for a Builder or Developer– Bill Clark Homes & Legacy Homes by Bill Clark

Best Sales / Information Center– Bill Clark Homes & Legacy Homes by Bill Clark

Best Interior Merchandising for a Home Under 2,500 Square Feet– Stevens Fine Homes & The Downtown

Best Interior Merchandising for a Home 2,501 to 4,000 Square Feet– Bill Clark Homes & The Ashton Model Home

Best Single-Family Production Home Between 2,251 and 3,500 Square Feet–Bill Clark Homes, The Weaver at Eli’s Ridge

