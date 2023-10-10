Senior Connect
Wilmington to be featured on PBS NC on Nov. 9

Deborah Holt Noel and Wilbur Jones
Deborah Holt Noel and Wilbur Jones
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - PBS NC’s North Carolina Weekend will soon feature Wilmington and its designation as America’s First World War II Heritgae City.

Show host Deborah Holt Noel and a crew visited Wilmington on Oct. 3 to film the segment.

The story will air on the Nov. 9 episode.

“The shoot began at the restored WWII Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center’s lobby museum,” a news release states. “Wilmington author and military historian Wilbur Jones hosted Ms. Noel and the PBS NC team, and provided designation keepsakes.

“As the area’s hub for WWII historical preservation, and a popular community event venue, the building was the ideal historic place to start.”

Jones, a retired Navy captain, is chairman of the WWII Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition, which led the 12-1/2 year effort culminating with the Sept. 2, 2020 designation.

“What tremendous statewide exposure for Wilmington’s wartime contributions and legacy preservation. I’m so proud,” Jones said.

