‘When I go into the bomb shelter, I pray and I pray’: Holden Beach Couple stuck in Israel amidst attacks from Hamas, speak out

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Israel increased its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, retaliating for surprise rocket attacks by Hamas into southern Israeli towns over the weekend.

The death toll from both sides has climbed to nearly 1,600, including at least eleven Americans in Israel.

Civilians who survived the attacks have had to shelter when sirens warn of new attacks, and some people from our area are living through those terrifying conditions, running into bomb shelters, with just minutes to spare.

Lynell Gordon from Holden Beach, is in Jerusalem with her husband who is from Israel. She says the difference between life in Israel compared to just four days ago, is night and day.

Gordon and her husband have been in Israel since the end of June.

“This is the kind of place, in Jerusalem, where you can go out in the middle of the night, two in the morning, no big deal.”

But she says, that’s not the case anymore.

“My husband has had this apartment for 20 years. He’s never been in a bomb shelter. We’ve been in the bomb shelter many times now,” she said.

In those shelters, Lynell says many people’s stories are tragic. She recounts civilians crying as they remember loved ones lost, and those still missing after the surprise attack by Hamas.

“I know how traumatized the people are here because I’ve been there and done that on a smaller level. My whole family wasn’t killed. My father was shot in front of me died and bled. I know what that’s like,” said Gordon. “And I know this is not something that people will recover from anytime soon.”

She says the war is unlike anything she has seen before.

“It’s their 9/11. If it was just war, it would be one thing. It’s not. It was a systematic elimination of civilians. We’re talking children,” said Gordon.

Lynell and her husband are constantly hearing unknown loud sounds.

“You heard it again?” Lynell asked her husband. “It might be sonic booms. I don’t know what it is. Take my flashlight, babe. Here’s the big flashlight.”

But Lynell says prayer, and faith, help the family make it through the horrors of war.

“I’m not terrified because I know that god is with me and there’s so many people praying, but that’s what life is over here right now,” said Gordon.

