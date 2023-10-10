Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘When I go into the bomb shelter, I pray and I pray’: Holden Beach Couple stuck in Israel amidst attacks from Hamas, speak out

‘When I go into the bomb shelter, I pray and I pray’: Holden Beach Couple stuck in Israel amidst attacks from Hamas, speak out
By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Israel increased its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, retaliating for surprise rocket attacks by Hamas into southern Israeli towns over the weekend.

The death toll from both sides has climbed to nearly 1,600, including at least eleven Americans in Israel.

Civilians who survived the attacks have had to shelter when sirens warn of new attacks, and some people from our area are living through those terrifying conditions, running into bomb shelters, with just minutes to spare.

Lynell Gordon from Holden Beach, is in Jerusalem with her husband who is from Israel. She says the difference between life in Israel compared to just four days ago, is night and day.

Gordon and her husband have been in Israel since the end of June.

“This is the kind of place, in Jerusalem, where you can go out in the middle of the night, two in the morning, no big deal.”

But she says, that’s not the case anymore.

“My husband has had this apartment for 20 years. He’s never been in a bomb shelter. We’ve been in the bomb shelter many times now,” she said.

In those shelters, Lynell says many people’s stories are tragic. She recounts civilians crying as they remember loved ones lost, and those still missing after the surprise attack by Hamas.

“I know how traumatized the people are here because I’ve been there and done that on a smaller level. My whole family wasn’t killed. My father was shot in front of me died and bled. I know what that’s like,” said Gordon. “And I know this is not something that people will recover from anytime soon.”

She says the war is unlike anything she has seen before.

“It’s their 9/11. If it was just war, it would be one thing. It’s not. It was a systematic elimination of civilians. We’re talking children,” said Gordon.

Lynell and her husband are constantly hearing unknown loud sounds.

“You heard it again?” Lynell asked her husband. “It might be sonic booms. I don’t know what it is. Take my flashlight, babe. Here’s the big flashlight.”

But Lynell says prayer, and faith, help the family make it through the horrors of war.

“I’m not terrified because I know that god is with me and there’s so many people praying, but that’s what life is over here right now,” said Gordon.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Wilmington police looking for runaway juvenile

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’
Father of Amber Alert child surrenders after calling WRAL News
Highway 6: Ghost Fleet Oyster Co. boasts quality taste and eco-impact of NC oysters
Highway 6: Ghost Fleet Oyster Co. boasts quality taste and eco-impact of NC oysters
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.