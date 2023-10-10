WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily to host candidate forums for municipal elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is teaming up with WHQR and Port City Daily to hold two candidate forums for the upcoming municipal elections.

Both forums will be moderated by WECT’s Jon Evans and held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station Auditorium.

The first will feature four Carolina Beach mayoral candidates and three candidates for town council on Tuesday Oct. 17.

The second will feature candidates for the Wilmington City Council on Monday, Oct. 23.

If you can’t make it in person, you can also watch it live on our website and Facebook page. A recording of the event will be available online afterwards.

You can submit questions for the forum online here.

