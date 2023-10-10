Senior Connect
USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase

A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service announced this year’s holiday shipping deadlines Tuesday, and for the first time since it began in 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.

For a card, letter or package to arrive by Dec. 25, the USPS says the deadline for mailing by its new parcel shipping program USPS Ground Advantage is Dec. 16. First-Class Mail, which includes greeting cards, also has a deadline of Dec. 16.

The Priority Mail deadline is Dec. 18 (Dec. 16 in Hawaii) and Priority Mail Express is Dec. 20.

International deadlines depend on the destination. More information is available on the USPS website.

The Postal Service says it is not having a temporary holiday surcharge this year so it can offer “increased predictability in pricing for customers.” FedEx and UPS have already announced holiday price increases for this year.

