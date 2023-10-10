Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024

The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

There will be no change to the additional ounce price of 24 cents.

Prices would also go up for special services products, such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The Postal Service says their prices are among the most affordable in the world.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still must review the price changes first.

If approved, the new prices would take effect Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Wilmington police investigating after man suffers gunshot wound
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Latest News

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
No bond for man charged in Fort Fisher Historic Park murder homicide
President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
President Joe Biden is due to give a speech about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas....
Biden to deliver comments on Israel war