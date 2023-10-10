Senior Connect
Surf City PD to host free car seat check event

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Harris Teeter located at 203 Alston Blvd. in Hampstead.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department is scheduled to host its Car Seat Safety Check event on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Harris Teeter located at 203 Alston Blvd. in Hampstead.

“Child Safety Seats are the most effective way to protect young children involved in motor vehicle crashes. Learn the proper use of child restraint systems, including car seats, booster seats, and seat belts for the appropriate ages and body sizes,” the announcement states.

The event is being held as part of the Surf City Safe Initiative Program. For more information about this event, please contact chouser@surfcitync.gov.

