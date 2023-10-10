Senior Connect
Railroad crossing on Oleander Dr. to close Oct. 28-29

Railroad crossing
Railroad crossing(Gray)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The railroad crossing on Oleander Dr. will close starting Saturday, Oct. 28, according to a spokesperson from CSX.

The railroad tracks are located near where Oleander Dr. splits into Wooster and Dawson streets.

“As part of a network-wide infrastructure maintenance program, CSX will close the Oleander Drive grade crossing to conduct repairs starting Saturday, October 28,” the spokesperson said. “Maintenance like this is critical to the safety of both train operations and roadway traffic and has been scheduled in close coordination with local roadway authorities in order to temporarily close roads as crews replace the crossing panels to provide a safe, smooth surface for drivers.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this work, which is essential to ensuring the safety of motorists using the crossing and a safe, reliable freight rail network.”

The crossing is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 30 barring severe weather or any other unexpected delays.

