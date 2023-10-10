Senior Connect
Pender EMS & Fire ‘Earn while You Learn’ application period ending early after surge in applicants

Pender EMS & Fire has announced that the application deadline would be changed to Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In September, Pender EMS & Fire announced that it was accepting applications for the Earn While You Learn recruit academy set to start on Dec. 4 for anyone seeking a career in EMS or firefighting.

‘EMS and fire service need people’: Pender EMS & Fire accepting applicants for paid recruit academy
Pender EMS & Fire.

Recruits who take part in the program can acquire all credentials required to be an EMT-Basic or a Firefighter/EMT and will be compensated as full-time employees at $15/hour while receiving extensive training.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Pender EMS & Fire announced that the application deadline would be changed to Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m.

“Due to the overwhelming response in applications we have received for the ‘Earn while You Learn’ program, we will be changing the deadline for application submissions to tomorrow,” the announcement states.

Those interested in applying can do so here.

To be eligible, candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, hold a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, pass a physical agility test and urine drug screen.

Employment begins on the first day of class and applicants will complete a 40-hour work week and take the coursework to prepare for the State EMT exam. Benefits begin after the first 90 days, and uniforms, textbooks, and equipment will be provided at no cost.

Once recruits graduate, their pay will be raised to standard pay.

A two-year commitment to Pender EMS & Fire, Inc. is required.

Those who already hold certifications and are seeking full-time employment as an EMT-B or FF/EMT can also apply.

