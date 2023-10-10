None injured after fire at storage building in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue crews on Tuesday responded to a structure fire at an outside storage building at around 3:27 p.m.

The fire took place at a building off of Sheppard Road near Acres Drive.

Nobody was injured, and the fire is under investigation, per NHCFR.

The Fire Rescue thanked the county sheriff’s office, Wilmington Fire Department and Novant Health NHRMC EMS for their response and assistance.

