Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

None injured after fire at storage building in New Hanover County

(New Hanover Fire and Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue crews on Tuesday responded to a structure fire at an outside storage building at around 3:27 p.m.

The fire took place at a building off of Sheppard Road near Acres Drive.

Nobody was injured, and the fire is under investigation, per NHCFR.

The Fire Rescue thanked the county sheriff’s office, Wilmington Fire Department and Novant Health NHRMC EMS for their response and assistance.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Hawthorne at Oleander apartment complex in Wilmington.
17-year-old appears in court, accused of murdering sleeping cousin in Wilmington apartment
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case

Latest News

A conceptual rendering for Founders Park created by McGill for the Town of Leland
Leland to hold ceremony marking start of construction on Founders Park renovations
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy hygiene items, underwear and socks for students with donations
Home construction (generic file photo)
Wilmington-Cape Fear Home Builders Association members win two statewide awards
New Hanover County shouts out Mari McKenzie
Local leader chosen to serve on Governor’s Hispanic/Latino Affairs council