Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

No bond for man charged in Fort Fisher Historic Park murder homicide

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Robeson County man will continue to be held without bond in a Fort Fisher homicide case.

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Christopher Fenti, of Carolina Beach, died after he was shot multiple times at the Fort Fisher Battle Acre Tour Stop parking lot.

Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.

Hall Jr. is expected to appear in court next on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Wilmington police investigating after man suffers gunshot wound
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Latest News

Crews responding to fire near Gordon Road in Murrayville
Pender EMS & Fire ‘Earn while You Learn’ application period ending early after surge in applicants
Pender EMS & Fire has announced that the application deadline would be changed to Tuesday, Oct....
Pender EMS & Fire ‘Earn while You Learn’ application period ending early after surge in applicants
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Civilians who survived the attacks have had to shelter when sirens warn of new attacks, and...
‘When I go into the bomb shelter, I pray and I pray’: Holden Beach couple stuck in Israel amidst attacks from Hamas