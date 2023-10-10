No bond for man charged in Fort Fisher Historic Park murder homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Robeson County man will continue to be held without bond in a Fort Fisher homicide case.

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Christopher Fenti, of Carolina Beach, died after he was shot multiple times at the Fort Fisher Battle Acre Tour Stop parking lot.

Hall Jr. is expected to appear in court next on Thursday, Oct. 26.

