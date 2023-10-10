Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. sells limited obligation bonds to generate funds for Project Grace

The future site of Project Grace at the intersection of 3rd Street and Grace Street in Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Project Grace moved a step forward on Tuesday when New Hanover County announced it had successfully sold limited obligation bonds to fund the endeavor.

The bonds will generate approximately $56.5 million for the project, which will be located in the county-owned block bordered by Grace, 2nd, Chestnut, and 3rd streets.

Project Grace includes a new 95,000-square-foot facility to house a library and the Cape Fear Museum as well as parking deck improvements.

“We are very pleased with today’s bond sale,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet.  “The success of this debt issuance given the uncertainty in the financial markets arising from world events reflects the financial strength that investors see in New Hanover County, one of the few Triple-A rated counties in the nation. With this important milestone complete, we look forward to beginning construction of this new facility in the coming weeks.”

For more information on Project Grace, click here.

