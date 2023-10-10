Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mary Barto, spouse of former NHRMC CEO, passes away after battle with acute myeloid leukemia

Mary Barto passed away on Oct. 9, 2023.
Mary Barto passed away on Oct. 9, 2023.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mary Barto passed away on Monday night after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

She needed a stem cell transplant to survive, but out of 39 million people, only one person was a match for her.

She was the better half of Jack Barto, former CEO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Barto also co-founded and was the president emeritus of She ROCKS, a nonprofit that aims to bring awareness and attention to ovarian cancer through outreach, funding research and helping patients undergoing treatment.

The news of her passing has shaken the community.

Barto and her brother Dee Dees worked to encourage people to get signed up for the stem cell donor registry via Be The Match. Registry requires a simple mouth swab and can help save a life. You can learn more online here.

Learn more: Brother of woman with rare blood cancer hopes to increase donor registry

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Hawthorne at Oleander apartment complex in Wilmington.
17-year-old appears in court, accused of murdering sleeping cousin in Wilmington apartment
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case

Latest News

None injured after two fires at storage buildings in New Hanover County
A conceptual rendering for Founders Park created by McGill for the Town of Leland
Leland to hold ceremony marking start of construction on Founders Park renovations
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy hygiene items, underwear and socks for students with donations
Home construction (generic file photo)
Wilmington-Cape Fear Home Builders Association members win two statewide awards