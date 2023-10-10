Mary Barto, spouse of former NHRMC CEO, passes away after battle with acute myeloid leukemia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mary Barto passed away on Monday night after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

She needed a stem cell transplant to survive, but out of 39 million people, only one person was a match for her.

She was the better half of Jack Barto, former CEO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Barto also co-founded and was the president emeritus of She ROCKS, a nonprofit that aims to bring awareness and attention to ovarian cancer through outreach, funding research and helping patients undergoing treatment.

The news of her passing has shaken the community.

Barto and her brother Dee Dees worked to encourage people to get signed up for the stem cell donor registry via Be The Match. Registry requires a simple mouth swab and can help save a life. You can learn more online here.

