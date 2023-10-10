Local leader chosen to serve on Governor’s Hispanic/Latino Affairs council

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local outreach coordinator Mari McKenzie has been chosen to serve on Gov. Roy Cooper’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs, per a county announcement on Oct. 10.

McKenzie serves as an outreach coordinator with the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity.

The advisory council was established in 2017 and aims to give the governor insight into how the state can better support the Hispanic, Latino, Latinx and Latine population.

“Mari continues to be such an important person in our outreach to our Spanish-speaking residents throughout the community,” said Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “Her selection to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs is a reflection of dedication to make sure these residents who come from other parts of the world feel connected to the place they now call home.”

Per NHC, McKenzie joined the diversity and equity office in 2021, working tirelessly to help the local community.

“Her efforts helped hundreds of individuals connect with healthcare professionals for COVID vaccines and testing during the pandemic. She was also a key figure in the development of the New Hanover County Hispanic-Latino Commission, as well as the community partnership to create the Cape Fear Latinos Festival,” a NHC announcement states.

She was nominated in 2022 as a finalist for Wilma Magazine’s Women to Watch in the Public Sector category and received the U.S. Army’s Meritorious Public Service Medal.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be selected for this role on the Advisory Council,” McKenzie said. “Being able to help people and get them connected with the services they need is something I take great pride in, and I’m excited to use my experiences here in New Hanover County to help Hispanic/Latin families on a state level.”

