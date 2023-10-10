Senior Connect
Leland to hold ceremony marking start of construction on Founders Park renovations

A conceptual rendering for Founders Park created by McGill for the Town of Leland
A conceptual rendering for Founders Park created by McGill for the Town of Leland
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is inviting the community to a groundbreaking for renovations to Founders Park on Friday, Oct. 20.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Founders Park with the town council and staff, contractors, and regional partners.

The project will include an amphitheater, splash pad, veterans memorial, updated playground, natural play area, fitness stations, walking trails, a picnic and restroom facility and open space.

“I’m so proud of all the hard work that has gone into planning for this project to get us to this monumental moment,” Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman said in an announcement. “Breaking ground on Founders Park renovations is a great accomplishment for the Town, bringing us one step closer to a beautiful new park that will benefit Leland families and their children for generations to come.”

The construction is expected to last a year, and the park and adjacent parking lots will be closed during construction.

The project has been in the works since 2019.

