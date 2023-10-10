Jordan Davis to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion in 2024
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jordan Davis’ Damn Good Time World Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke is set to make a stop at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, May 3, 2024.
Tickets will be on sale this Friday, Oct. 13, online at the Live Nation website and in-person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office, which is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The tour is named after a track on the country artist’s 2023 album Bluebird Days.
