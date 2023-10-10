Senior Connect
Jordan Davis to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion in 2024

Jordan Davis is set to bring his Damn Good Time tour to Live Oak Bank Pavilion on May 3, 2024(Jordan Davis, provided by Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jordan Davis’ Damn Good Time World Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke is set to make a stop at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday, Oct. 13, online at the Live Nation website and in-person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office, which is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tour is named after a track on the country artist’s 2023 album Bluebird Days.

