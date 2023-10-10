Forever Family: Tyler loves to travel and build with Legos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment, we want you to meet a child with many strengths and qualities who still has not found someone in his life to help him see how incredible he truly is.

Tyler needs a family who will guide him and teach him to believe in himself and support him in every aspect of his life.

“Tyler is a 12-year-old boy, he’s very outgoing, energetic, loveable, caring, fun to be around,” Child Advocate Tabitha Hardin said.

Tyler says he loves to travel and build with Legos.

”I love traveling and my favorite place to go is Legoland. I love Legoland,” he said. “Oh, I love doing Legos all the time. I can make a jet-like out of Legos easily. I just basically get the kits and I make my own ideas basically.”

Hardin says that Tyler currently is in a foster home with people that he adores and who love him. He’s been with them for three years but due to their age, they are unable to provide long-term care for him.

“My biggest hope and dream for Tyler is to find a permanent home that is gonna love him and care for him and make all of his dreams come true,” Hardin said. “I mean, he’s a great young kid and just to find somebody that’s gonna pour into him the same amount that he’s gonna pour into them would be great.”

Tyler has a sister and he is also looking for a family that will help him stay in contact with her.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.