First Alert Forecast: upcoming rain chances getting slightly better defined

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast remains dry across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Enjoy more sunshine, light to moderate southwesterly breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. While this is a toastier target than the last couple of days, it is not at all outlandish four this second week of October: average highs are still in the upper 70s.

Rain chances for the latter parts of the week are still not solid but they are clearer than before. The first ones are for late Wednesday into early Thursday and hinge on a low pressure system streaking across the Deep South. So, while all parts of the Cape Fear Region have a risk of raindrops, southern sections i.e. southern Brunswick County, southern New Hanover County, etc. look to have higher odds than northern reaches i.e. northern Bladen County, northern Pender County, etc. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep an eye on the radar and future radar trends as this time frame draws even closer. The second crop of rain chances are late Friday and Saturday items and will come along an approaching cold front. Expect a scattering of rain and rumbles; keep your outdoor plans intact for now, as lots of dry time appears probable amid this batch of showers.

In the tropics, development of a new storm named Sean remains likely in the low latitudes of the eastern Atlantic Ocean this week. A disturbance nestled in the southernmost Gulf of Mexico also carries small development odds and, thus, is worth a quick mention. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats. Stay vigilant as Hurricane Season winds down with wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

