Father of Amber Alert child surrenders after calling WRAL News

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - The father of a 4-year-old girl, subject of an Amber Alert, called WRAL News on Monday night to say he was planning to surrender to police.

WRAL’s Lena Tillett spent more than an hour on the phone with Mitchell Grayson as he and another man drove his 4-year-old daughter, Paisely Grayson to the Durham Police Department headquarters.

Durham police issued an Amber Alert for Paisley on Monday afternoon, alleging that her father broke into a home on the 800 block of Angier Avenue in Durham on Saturday, severely beat a family member of the child and then left with her.

Mitchell Grayson did not deny the altercation but said he had no choice and was only looking to protect the child he called “my heart.”

Grayson talked to Tillett and to Paisely during the course of his drive. He said he had taken the child “home” to the mountains, near Wilkesboro.

To read the full article, visit WRAL here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.